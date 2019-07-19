Methodist Church Ghana will not endorse same-sex marriage-Bishop

The Methodist Church of Ghana has disassociated itself from a recent decision by its UK Methodist Church to vote massively in support of same-sex marriage.

The Methodist Church Ghana at a press conference, which was addressed by its presiding Bishop, Rt. Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo said the Church in Ghana is independent of the British and not bound by the decision taken at a conference in Birmingham.

On Wednesday (July 3), church members at the Methodist Conference in Birmingham voted overwhelmingly in favour of a policy that could lead to the church embracing same-sex unions.

The motion, which passed by 247 votes to 48, “consents in principle to the marriage of same-sex couples on Methodist premises… and by Methodist ministers, probationers or members.”

The vote does not automatically mean same-sex weddings are permitted, however, as the proposal will require a second vote at the July 2020 conference.

The Methodist Church is the UK’s fourth-largest Christian denomination, with around 180,000 members.

But the Methodist Bishop of Ghana has emphasised the church will not support what the UK counterparts did.

‘’I want to state with some emphasis and also do so in no ambiguous terms that the Methodist Church Ghana is an autonomous conference with its own leadership.

“We have been independent of the British Methodist conference since 1961, however, historically, we have maintained the working relationship with the British Conference as the mother church that gave birth to the Methodist church Ghana,” he added.

He added: “We are very aware of our Wesleyan heritage and what it entails and as an autonomous conference, we resolve to defend tenaciously the Biblical faith that was once delivered unto the saints especially as it affects, all areas of human life and our relationship with God in Christ Jesus.

“This we shall continue to do in the power of the Holy Spirit.”

Rt. Rev. Dr. Boafo said Ghana will not be pressured under the guise of receiving more aid or funds to give in to modern lifestyles that overthrow the country’s cultural values and principles as a nation.