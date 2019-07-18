MID-YEAR BUDGET REVIEW-Ghanaians want you to scrap luxury vehicle tax-Minority to gov’t

The Minority in parliament wants government to scrap the luxury vehicle tax as it prepares to present the mid-year budget review before parliament.

The demand was captured in a statement issued by the Minority and signed by its spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson.

The government as a revenue generation avenue justified the tax, which requires vehicles with engine capacity of 3.0 and above to pay a luxury tax.

Commercial vehicles, trucks, ambulances and other select vehicles are, however, exempted from the luxury tax.

Drivers affected by this tax have raised concerns and asked government to review the decision.

Commenting on the matter in the statement, the MP representing the people of Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam said: ‘’ …Ghanaians expect the outright withdrawal/removal of the economically inefficient luxury vehicle tax

He has also noted in the statement that ‘’Ghanaians are expecting a realistic Mid-year Budget that will address the hardships they are currently facing and not the announcement of populist, vote buying gimmicks.’’

The legislator among other issues on the economy added that ‘’Off-budgeted transactions is yet another serious problem that can throw the entire 2019 Budget off-gear. The Minority is certain that this has resulted from the rushed implementation of populist and unsustainable campaign promises. If this practice should continue, the whole Budgetary process from now till the end of the year will be compromised. The Minority is cautioning government not to adopt the practice of replacing critical government expenditure with ill-advised spending on frivolous campaign promises.’’

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister who is expected to present the mid-year budget review on July 22, had hinted of plans by government to review the vehicle luxury tax.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the decision to review the tax was influenced by feedback received on the implementation of the law from some stakeholders.

“I believe the law is good and we cannot throw it away for the sake of the future and an environment that is conducive to all,” he said, adding that, the review would take on board the various concerns to make it better.

The luxury vehicle tax was introduced in July last year to levy vehicles with big engine capacities in line with the sustainable development goals to control emissions and reduce the impact on climate change.

Vehicles with engine capacities of 3.0 – 3.5 litres were to pay an annual tax of GH¢1,000.00; those with engine capacities of 3.6 – 4.0 litres will pay GH¢1,500.00 annually and 4.1 litres and above are to pay an annual tax of GH¢2000.00.