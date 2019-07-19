Mid-year budget review presentation postponed

The Mid-year review budget Presentation which was scheduled for next week Monday has been postponed to July 29.

This was disclosed by the deputy Majority leader Sara Adwoa Safo during the presentation of the business statement for the ensuing week.

The presentation was originally scheduled for July 22, 2019.

The Minority on Thursday issued a statement raising some economic challenges they felt the current administration should look at in the mid year budget review.

The statement form the Minority in part read: “Ghana is currently at a high risk of debt distress because our debtto-GDP ratio and debt service ratio have both breached their required limits. Ghana’s debt stock in the last two and half years has increased significantly. Surprisingly, all the additional borrowed funds have been used for consumption which is posing a serious liquidity constraint for capital expenditure. In the face of this obvious challenge, the Minority cautions government to exercise restraint and curb its voracious appetite for borrowing.

The weak performance of revenue has created further problems for government and undermining its ability to meet critical expenditure and commitments. This liquidity crisis is largely self-inflicted as it arises from populist and unrealistic fiscal measures adopted by the Akuffo-Addo government. The Minority is cautioning government to quickly restore policy credibility because our investors are keenly observing and will soon react should economy continuously show signs of distressed revenue position,” the Minority said.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu welcomed the postponement saying: “Maybe our concerns have been considered by the leader because many of our colleagues from this side are in their various constituencies to file their nominations to justify their continued association with this House.”