Mid-year budget review will help gov’t hlgenerate more revenue for projects, policies-Minister

The Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has indicated that the mid-year budget review which the Finance Minister will present in Parliament on July 29, will among other things focus on augmenting government revenues to fund the outstanding coordinated programs of social and economic policies.

He made the remarks at a press briefing in Sunday.

According to the Minister, will afford government the opportunity to take a second look at revenue availability to execute the remaining programs, key among them infrastructure.

“This is why revenue mobilization which was highlighted in the 2019 budget will remain a key feature in the mid-year review. The objective will be to ensure that government mobilizes enough resources to fully deliver on the outstanding commitments” he said.

He said “it is refreshing to see the vigour with which Ghanaians have responded to the President’s call to be citizens and not spectators, and consequently note calls for government to deliver on some national issues with dispatch. This same vigour will hopefully be translated into our revenue mobilization efforts to ensure that we fully fund and fully execute outstanding programs”.

Already Government has commenced efforts to cut some avoidable expenses key among which is the ongoing work on cutting out capacity charges for power that we don’t consume.

The Minister noted that these measures would help government shore up more revenues and help it create more fiscal space to fully fund and execute the outstanding programs in the medium term expenditure framework.