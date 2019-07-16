Military man whose drop the chamber video went viral has been demoted & ‘jailed’

The board of inquiry set up by the Commanding Officer Recce Regiment, Gondar barracks Burma camp, to sit on the #DropThatChamber statement made by 201766 L/Cpl Wassah Lincoln Isaac of 2 Recce Squadron in Sunyani, has found him guilty.

The soldier has been stripped of his rank and sentenced to 90 days imprisonment with hard labour at the guardroom, rainbowradioonline.com has gathered.

The board was chaired by the Commanding Officer of the unit Lt col WAK Ackah (GH/2927). Other members of the board were Capt V. Bempong, WO1 Dafliso V, Sgt Attor R, and L/CPL Okumtey JO.

The decision by parliament to construct a new chamber was met with fierce opposition from the public.

A social media campaign dubbed, “#DropThatChamber” went viral on social media with Ghanaians calling on Parliament to rescind the decision.

The proposal was to build a new chamber that could accommodate about 450 Members of Parliament (MPs) at a cost of US$200 million.

Many people joined the social media campaign that was also intended to mobilize about two million people to march on the streets to register their displeasure.

Members of a pressure group, Economic Fighters League including its leader Ernesto Yeboah were arrested for interrupting parliamentary proceedings with their campaign.

The Parliamentary Board later issued a statement announcing the that it has suspended the idea.