MUNTAKA CONTENDER CLEARED TO CONTEST?

Information reaching rainbowradioonline.com has it that the man who was disqualified form contesting the Member of Parliament for Asawase in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC), Masawadu Mubarick has been cleared to contest.

The party disqualified the man over alleged misconduct and disregard for party rules.

However, he threatened to contest the seat, as an independent candidate should the party fail to address his concerns.

The NDC indicated that the aspiring candidate failed to appear before the disciplinary committee when he was invited over the allegations levelled against him.

Mubarick is the man who had wanted up to contest the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asawase Constituency, Hon Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the NDC.

But he could not file his nominations and the party has justified their action despite claims by supporters it was meant to prevent him from contesting the incumbent MP.

Meanwhile, this website has gathered that the man has been cleared and on his way to the party’s headquarters.