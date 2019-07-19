My appointment was not about money because I was making more compared to what I take now-Akwasi Awua Ababio

The Director, Diaspora Affairs and Chairman, Year of Return Steering Committee, Akwasi Awua Ababio, says if it were about the money involved, he would not have accepted his appointment.

Speaking an exclusive interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said he accepted the position because of his desire to serve the country.

Akwasi Awua Ababio said his previous work he was engaged in was fetching him more resources compared to what he is currently receiving but his desire to serve Ghana informed his decision to accept the role.

Describing his role as a political appointment, he said the president with the intention to ensure that Ghana fully engages the Dispora and leverages the pool of talents and investment potential for the development of the country, employed him and established his office under the supervision of the presidency, to lead that agenda.

Akwasi Awua Ababio was appointed in February 2017 as the Director of Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President. He is responsible for overseeing the overall formulation and implementation of the Ghana Diaspora Engagement Policy.

According to him, his experience and competence formed part of the appointment by the president.

His previous roles have been providing strategic guidelines for business transformation and structuring organizational data and business process for effective decision-making. Using his expertise in Enterprise and Data Architecture, Ababio will leverage his expertise to oversee the strategic use of a comprehensive database for Diaspora resource mobilization and utilization. Ababio is already leveraging his experience in teamwork to build an effective team to accomplish the objectives of the Diaspora Affairs Office.

He is fully committed to ensuring that Ghana fully engages the Diaspora and leverages the pool of talents and investment potential for the development of Ghana while employing policies and comprehensive strategies that will exponentially grow Ghana’s diasporan remittances beyond the currently stated $3 billion. The engagement and utilization of the diaspora talent and investment potential for the development of Ghana.

He is a professionally Certified Enterprise Architect with over 30 years’ experience in the IT/Financial/Insurance Industry, he has worldwide exposure to the Ghanaian Diaspora having worked previously for RSA/Trygg-Hansa–Försäkringar in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, in Switzerland for Zurich Financial Services, Länsförsäkringar (LF Bank and Insurance Company) in Denmark, Allianz (Mondial Assistance) in UK and for MS Amlin – a Lloyds of London Syndicate.