My decision not to contest in 2020 does not mean I’m exiting Parl forever-Inusah Fuseini

The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has clarified on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that his decision not to contest the 2020 parliamentary race does not mean he was totally bowing out of parliament.

The MP told host Kwabena Agyapong on Tuesday he was only bowing out of the race in 2020 but have plans of returning someday.

The legislator has announced he would no longer seek re-election as MP in 2020 after several years of serving the legislature on the ticket of the NDC.

At the close of nominations on Friday, July 12, 2019, three persons had picked forms to contest in the primaries for the Tamale Central constituency.

They are Ibrahim M. Murtala, Hanan Gundadow, and Alhaji Alhassan Adam.

Inusah Fuseini, who is one of the vocal members of the NDC in Parliament became a Member of Parliament through a by-election in 2006 after the then incumbent, Wayo Seini defected from the NDC to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This triggered a by-election in the Tamale Central constituency on April 4, 2006, which Inusah Fuseini won.

He successfully held his seat in 2008 with 66% of the votes cast and retained the seat in 2012 with 61% and in 2016 with 60% of votes cast.

He had earlier announced he was not going to contest in the primaries about a year ago.

Some party supporters have raised concerns over his decision but the MP believes the party needs a new face that would bring in new dynamism, energies, and enterprise.

The MP said the fact that I am not contesting in 2020 does not mean I am not going to contest again. There is a possibility for everything but for now, I am not going to parliament.’’