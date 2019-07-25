My long absence from the music scene was to focus on my malaria ambassadorial role & education

Ghanaian musician, Nana Boroo, has revealed why he went into hibernation for six years.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the musician said his malaria ambassadorial role, as well as his school in the United States, forced him to take a break from his music career.

Nana Boroo said the ambassadorial role was taking him in and out of Ghana to countries to advocate on malaria prevention hence he had no option than to take a break from music.

THE UNITED States Agency for Development (USAID) in 2011 appointed Nana Boro as its Anti-Malaria Campaign Ambassador.

He was appointed to act as an ambassador for USAID and its partners by organizing various programmes to encourage the use of treated mosquito nets.

He was made to a deliver message about activities that breed mosquitoes and the necessary steps to prevent them.

He further claimed that there is no highlife musician in Ghana who got swag to theme him.

He posited he is the only musician with a great fashion sense compared to all the highlife musicians in Ghana.

The musician was in the studios to talk about his latest highlife single, ‘Fine Boy’.

The highlife musician throws listeners back to the Gold Coast era where boogieing to the genre which originated from West Africa was fun.

The up-tempo jam is accompanied by a colourful throwback to 1956 music video directed by Kofi Awuah II.

In the video, Nana Boroo appears to be a wealthy man who wields so much power and attracts attention (including the prettiest girls) for his character.