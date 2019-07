Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah has arrived in Ghana after victory in Dubai in the $35 million gold deal saga.

He has been however, arrested and being interrogated by officers at the Financial Crimes Unit of the Ghana Police Service CID, at the police headquarters.

Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise called NAM1, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport via Emirates Airline flight EK787 and was quickly whisked away by security operatives.