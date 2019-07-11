Nana Addo is stubborn, his stubbornness causing our economic woes-Fmr NDC Executive

Former Deputy Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mahdi Jibril has described President Akufo-Addo as a stubborn leader who lacks the political will to work in the interest of Ghanaians.

Mr. Jibril appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the stubbornness of the president has caused more woes and economic hardship in the country with businesses collapsing.

He said although the New Patriotic Party 9NPP) campaigned on promises to reduce fuel prices and also manage the economy better, fuel prices have increased in an unprecedented manner.

He called on the president to accept he has failed and cannot manage the economy better than the NDC.

The ‘Kum Yen Preko’ demonstration he noted was staged to help Ghanaians express their disappointment citizens have experienced in the current government.

He admonished the president to put in measures to address they concerns raised by those whop are feeling the incompetence of the NPP.

He assured Ghanaians the NDC will provide better leadership when given the opportunity in 2020.

Thousands of Ghanaians turned up in their numbers on Tuesday, 9th July, 2019, to partake in the ‘Kum Yen Preko’ protest organized by Coalition for Social Justice (CSJ), a group with strong leanings to the opposition party.

They cited unbearable economic hardship and oppression experienced under the current Akufo-Addo administration as reasons for the demonstration.

The group also raised concerns about insecurity as well as attack on media freedom among others.

Joining the pressure group for the protest march was the Minority Caucus in Parliament, the Greater Accra Market Women Association and Head Potters Association.

Others included the Concerned Drivers Union, True Drivers Union, Free Media Vanguard, Coalition of National Sovereignty Aggrieved Menzgold Customers as well as the unpaid customers of Gold Coast Fund Management.