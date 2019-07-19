Nana Addo must not try a second term or the fate of Mills will befall him-Apostle

17th July 2019 happens to be forty years after the passing of the father of Ghana’s president, Edward Akufo-Addo.

Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei of Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry on the day, Wednesday, has attended to offer prayer on behalf of H. E. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo pleading with God to grant the president enough life to finish his four-year term on the throne.

Using communion wine as a sign of covenant and salt for preservation, he further prayed to God to sustain the first gentleman for this first term and warned: “Akufo-Addo must not try contesting for the second time unless he wishes to experience Mills’ ordeal”.

Slightly dipping into history, Apostle Adjei recalled the president and late president J.E.A. Mills do have many things in coming in that both were born the same year, 1944 through different months. Each of them had to contest three (3) times before winning power.

He stresses Nana Addo is a one-term president but the NDC is also not prepared to take over.

This is because the umbrella party has since the demise of late president Mills messed up with his track record destroying all the prayer alters he mounted.

Another burden over the party’s head is its chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and the alleged doctored tape about the 3 missing Takoradi maidens.

“He needs to step aside as chair to deal with the matter with the state else he remains a lame chairman. For him to say his hands are clean does not interpret his heart is equally clean because out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks”, Apostle Kwabena Adjei punches.

He cautioned Mr. Ofosu Ampofo and his side to be careful about how they treat the case at hand as he is being held responsible for his comment, for he risks suffering what saw Mr. Victor Salome to his grave.

In a warning letter to the NDC chair on Tuesday 19th February 2019 that should either resign or remain a lame leader, Apostle Adjei has predicted a 54% ballot for NDC and 44% for the NPP but failure to resign, his side would only accrue around 33%.

By: Daniel Asuku