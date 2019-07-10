Nana Addo must rescind his decision to have his annual leave in UK-Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa has admonished President Akufo-Addo to rescind his decision from having his annual leave in the United Kingdom.

The legislator is of the view that the president should have considered the ‘Year of Return’ to have his stay in Ghana, in order to boost the event.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the legislator said

Read the full post below

Parliament has formally been informed that President Akufo-Addo will travel to the United Kingdom for his annual leave from Friday, 12th to Thursday, 18th July, 2019.

In May last year, President Akufo-Addo settled on the same destination for his first vacation as President of Ghana.

It is my considered view that having proclaimed this year as the “Year of Return” for which President Akufo-Addo has travelled extensively at considerable cost to the tax payer in a promotion effort and primarily to invite Africans in the Diaspora to return home to the motherland as we mark 400 years since the first enslaved Africans were forcibly taken abroad; it is rather embarrassingly ironic and indeed smacks of policy contradiction for the President to be spending his annual leave in the United Kingdom when he should be using the opportunity of the “Year of Return” to promote domestic tourism and thereby showcase to Africans in the Diaspora some of the amazing places in Ghana they should be considering to visit if they avail themselves of the opportunity to return home.

How terribly sad that while the President is encouraging our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora to plan their vacations by returning to Ghana, they should now be hearing that the Chief Promoter couldn’t find for himself a vacation destination anywhere in the place of return.

May I humbly appeal to the President to rescind his decision and embark on his 2019 “Year of Return” vacation in Ghana, not only as a way of showing leadership by example but also to avert an inevitable PR disaster and some possible consternation amongst Africans in the Diaspora.

This principle in my humble view must apply to all Ministers and other appointees of the President, at least for this particular year. If we were to do this, you can imagine the boost to domestic tourism and the impact on the local economy – which many have lots of complaints about as evidenced by yesterday’s massive #KumY3nPr3ko demonstration.

And may I place on record that if the President changes his mind, my beloved North Tongu shall be in the reckoning as we hope to put in a strong bid for Presidential and Ministerial vacations…lol!