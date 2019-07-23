Nana Addo takes Mahama to the cleaners over cocoa related issues

President Akufo-Addo has asked former President John Mahama to provide evidence of his record that improved cocoa production.

The president is claiming that his predecessor squandered the gains achieved under his predecessor and former boss, the late John Evans Atta Mills.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks at a durbar at the Wassa East District capital, Daboase, where he visited as part of his tour of Ghana’s breadbasket, the Western region.

We are challenging them to come and tell us what they have done to boost cocoa production’ he charged as election 2020 approaches.

The President slammed Mahama for “shedding crocodile tears” to cocoa farmers with criticisms aimed at his government.

“I can tell you in advance what they have done, zero,” the President waxed confident of his government’s record in cocoa production.

Former President Mahama recently described as sheer wickedness President Nana Akufo-Addo’s decision to stop the supply of free fertilizers to cocoa farmers and allow the fertilizers to expire and dispose of them.

“I feel very sad for our cocoa farmers”, President Mahama said, adding “we had good plans and started implementing good policies for the cocoa sector”.

He was speaking during an interaction with cocoa farmers and the people of Enchi in the Aowin Constituency of the Western North Region on Tuesday.

According to the former President, the supply of free fertilizer, seedlings, and inputs to cocoa farmers led to an increase in the annual yield of cocoa.

“When we started giving out free fertilizers, it was because we realised it will help improve yield, and in the 2016/17 crop year, we recorded 950,000 tons… I cannot understand why this government will decide to stop that and sell the fertilizers to the farmers… In fact, it is wickedness to leave the fertilizer in warehouses because the farmers cannot and won’t buy them, and throw them away after they expire,” he lamented.

He was sure the NDC will win the 2020 elections and resume the implementation of its people-friendly policies and initiatives.

At the same event, the CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Aidoo, also took Mr. Mahama to the cleaners saying the former president failed woefully in transforming the lives of cocoa farmers.

He said, from one million tonnes achieved under Mills government in which Mahama was Vice-President, cocoa production slumped to 640,000 tonnes when John Mahama eventually became president between 2013 and 2017.

According to him, the slump was even more surprising because the Mahama government provided free fertilizers for the farmers.

He again noted that although every government improved cocoa production before leaving power, Mr. Mahama failed to do the same.

“President John Kufuor’s NPP government raised production to 750,000 tonnes by the time the government left office after 2008. The Jerry Rawling-led NDC government had left production at 380,000 tonnes when it handed over to Kufuor.

President Kufuor introduced mass cocoa spraying exercise and fertilizer subsidies which helped farmers to nearly double output to 750,000 tonnes. The policies laid the ground for the next government of President Mills to achieve one million. But Mahama after taking over scrapped fertilizer subsidies but still could not improve the one million mark.”