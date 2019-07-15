NDC launches electronic payment system to facilitate payment of dues

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched an electronic payment system to facilitate payment of dues by members of the party.

Launching the new digital platform, General Secretary of the party, Mr. Johnson Aseidu Nketiah said, the system will help improve the payment of dues by every member of the party and also improve accountability.

According to him, every member of the party will have an opportunity of contributing their quota towards the development of the party without difficulty.

“You cannot be in this party without contributing your quota so that no member gives an excuse as to why he or she has failed to do that” He added.

He maintained among other things that the new payment platform will also prevent the internal conflict that sometimes characterizes the payment of dues members.

He noted ” It will help the party know a member in good standing which hitherto was sometimes subject to debate”

He further indicated it will also improve transparency among the leadership and members of the party in the way money provided to the party, is received and used by the party especially how members of the party at the various branches across the country, regions, constituencies are contributing towards the development of the party.

He further emphasized that the electronic payment system will also help the party plan for the next elections particularly ‘in recent times where the cost of seeking political office is becoming too high, so it in innovative of raising money to support the party which will also in a way help the party plan for the next elections’ he said.

The chairman of the party, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo for his part said even though the new payment system is reliable, he cannot discount any deficiencies along the line. He said ‘challenges if there are any will be addressed accordingly’

He also said it is an avenue to empower members of the party “once you contribute towards the development of the party you become part and parcel of the party, a shareholder and own the party as well”.he noted.

According to the chairman of the party, the payment structure will help relieve people who have been the ‘ sole financiers of the party over the years.’

The party will embark on a training programme for the executives of the party to understand the payment system.

By: Fiifi Ankomah