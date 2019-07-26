NDC PARL PRIMARIES: Mutala Mohammed to face disqualification

Former Deputy trade minister, Murtala Mohammed likely to face NDC primaries disqualification as he is alleged to have not registered under Tamale central constituency.

He was formerly the MP for Nanton before he was defeated in the 2016 general elections.

Some branch executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tamale central constituency, say Hon Mutala Mohammed does not qualify to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Tamale Central constituency but rather the Nanton constituency all in the northern region.

They said, the parliamentary aspirate is not an active party member in the Tamale central constituency, thus, if he is allowed to contest, it will be a violation of the party’s constitution.

In a press statement, Signed by one Mr. Iddrisu advised leadership of the party to disqualify Hon. Mutala from contesting the constituency primaries based on the party’s guidelines.

He argued that, the aspirate is a known and active member of D/A Primary School, Zieng branch of the NDC in the Nanton Constituency since 2012.

Read the full press release below.

For Immediate Release

A CONCERNED NDC BRANCH MEMBER OF TAMALE CENTRAL

HON. IBRAHIM MUHAMMED MURTALA CANDIDATURE FOR TAMALE CENTRAL PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES; A CASE-STUDY FOR NDC CONSTITUTION

As the National Executives in conjunction with the Regional Executives as well as the Constituency Executives, prepare to vet aspirants who have put in their bids to lead the NDC in the upcoming Parliamentary Primaries, I, as an active member of Church of Pentecost Branch of NDC in the Tamale Central Constituency will want to tease out the following findings about the aspiration of former MP for Nanton, Hon. Ibrahim Muhammed Murtala, who wants to lead Tamale Central Constituency in the 2020 general elections. The bigger question is: Is Hon. Murtala qualify to contest the Tamale Central Parliamentary Primaries as of now base on the following?

1. The guidelines set out by the National Executive Committee of our Party for the conduct of competitive democratic elections for the selection of parliamentary candidates for 2020 general elections, disqualified Hon. Murtala from contesting the Tamale Central Constituency primaries based on clauses 2 (c) (qualification) and 3 (b) (disqualification) of the guidelines. Clause 2 (c) states ‘Be a known and active member of a branch of the Party in a constituency for at least four (4) years’ while clause 3 (b) has this to say ‘Is not an active member of the Party at the constituency level for four (4) years immediately preceding the date of filing the nomination’.

2. Hon. Murtala is a known and active member of D/A Primary School, Zieng Branch of the NDC in the Nanton Constituency since 2012. He contested the NDC parliamentary primaries of 2012 through the above branch and won. He went ahead to win the parliamentary seat for the NDC in the constituency 2012 general elections and represented same in Parliament until January 6th, 2017 where his mandate expired.

3. As of January 6th, 2017, Hon Murtala was still a known and active Member of Parliament representing Nanton Constituency as well as a member of the D/A Primary School, Zieng Branch of the same constituency.

4. Hon. Murtala participated in the 21st November 2015 Biometric Parliamentary primaries through the D/A Primary School, Zieng branch in the Nanton Constituency with a biometric ID Card number 922442955H as a candidate for re-election. Hon. Murtala contested the primaries with Dr. Salifu Yakubu where he garnered 4,427 votes as against his main challenger who got 1,478 votes. With this victory, he represented the NDC in the 2016 general elections but lost to NPP candidate.

5. Hon. Murtala registered, participated and voted in the Nanton Constituency Conference of June 2018 that elected the current crop of executives of the constituency. In fact, he was one of the guests at the constituency conference of Nanton held in Tampion. So as of June 2018, Hon. Murtala was an active member of the Nanton Constituency. He voted in the conference in his capacity as the former MP for the constituency per the Party Constitution.

6. Hon. Murtala has not fulfil article 8 (12) of the Party Constitution which states ‘A member may resign his membership by formally notifying the Branch of which the person is a member’. If he did resign from D /A Primary School, Zieng Branch as a member, when did he apply for a membership in the Tamale Central Constituency and of which branch? Article 8 (4,5,6,7,8) of the Party Constitution is very clear as to how a member joins the Party in a Branch.

7. Hon. Murtala would have joined a new Branch in Tamale Central Constituency after June 2018 which automatically disqualified him from Participating in the upcoming Tamale Central Parliamentary elections since he fell short of the four (4) year active membership in a Branch of a constituency.

8. In 2012 parliamentary primaries vetting held in Tamale at the Round Hut in RCC, two (2) leading members of the Party, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Abio, then Regional Youth Organizer and current Regional Director of Elections and Mohammed Abdul-Salam, then Tamale North Constituency Secretary, now Regional Secretary, were disqualified from contesting the Sagnerigu Constituency primaries on grounds of not been up to the required number of years in their chosen new branches in the new Sagnerigu constituency. Alhaji Abio had moved from Tamale South to contest in Sagnerigu while Abdul-Salam also moved from Tamale North to Sagnerigu. The vetting panel led by the General Secretary, Hon. Johnson Aseidu Nketiah did not mince words in disqualifying the two aspirants based on the shortfall of the number of years served in the constituency.

9. In 2016, the Parliamentary primaries vetting committee sitting in Tamale Sports stadium also disqualified Hon. Namburr Berrick, a former MP for Bunkprugu/Yunyoo constituency from Participating in the Bunkprugu Constituency primaries for not been an active Party member in the constituency for four (4) years. Hon. Berrick challenged his disqualification in court but after submission from the Party lawyers in defence of the decision to disqualify him, the Tamale High Court ruled to uphold his disqualification. The ruling of the High Court is therefore clear on who qualifies to become a parliamentary candidate for the NDC base on the four (4) year active membership in the constituency. Therefore, the age of a candidate membership in a branch in the constituency is an important ingredient in determining his or her qualification.

10. Hon. Murtala did not vote in the Tamale Central Constituency in the last two general elections of 2012 and 2016 because he has his vote with voter ID No. 1519015075 in Nanton constituency.

Clearly it will be a great injustice to the Party Constitution and Party members of Tamale Central to allow Hon. Ibrahim Muhammed Murtala to partake in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries in the constituency. Our constituency is not bereft of qualified candidates to contest the primaries. The NDC is a law abiding political Party and must demonstrate it publicly in order to attract voters into the Party.

I am therefore serving notice of my intention of petitioning the Vetting Committee to as a matter of principle and rule law to disqualify Hon. Ibrahim Muhammed Murtala from contesting the upcoming Tamale Central Parliamentary Primaries in order save the image of our Party

Constitution.

Thank you.

………………Signed………………

IDDRISU MUTALA