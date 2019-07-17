NGO in Northern Ghana embarks on tree planting exercise

A northern-based Non- Governmental Organization, Save-Self Ghana is calling on stakeholders to take appropriate actions to mitigate the effects of climate change in Ghana especially the northern sector.

Speaking at a tree planting event organized by the organization at the Tamale Technical University, the Executive Director, Prince Kwame Tamakloe stated that the quest to save the country from the adverse effects of climate change is a collective responsibility.

Notwithstanding social status or age, everybody should take part in the fight against climate change.

“Climate change effects cannot identify the rich or the poor. Your social status, age or religion should not be an obstacle for you as far as fighting climate change is concerned”

He further advised Ghanaians to use various anniversaries and celebrations as an opportunity to plant trees in their homes and communities.

“Imagine it is Christmas and a church decides that they are going to plant a number of trees to mark the occasion, or when they are celebrating anniversaries like silver or golden jubilee. Individuals can also plant trees to mark their birthdays and wedding anniversaries. It is a way of making the anniversary unique”.

Climate change affects human health and wellbeing through more extreme weather events and wildfires, decreased air quality, and diseases transmitted by insects, food, and water.

Human activities, especially emissions of heat-trapping greenhouse gases from fossil fuel combustion, deforestation, and land-use change, are the primary drivers of the climate changes observed in the industrial era.

Climate disruptions to agriculture have been increasing and are projected to become more severe over the years, a trend that would diminish the security of food supply.

This is the third tree planting exercise organized by the NGO in some selected schools and communities in the northern region. They hope to plant over 5,000 trees every year in the northern region to help carve a defined rainfall pattern and prevent drought. This, Prince Tamakloe believes will boost agricultural activities in the area thereby eradicating poverty among the people in the north and Ghana as a whole.

Save-Self Ghana is an organization that is aimed at combating Climate Change through tree planting, dredging of gutters and advocacy on the causes, effects, and prevention or control of climate change.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe