NPP Central Regional Chairman allegedly caught up in GH¢40million NIB Debt

The National Investment Bank [NIB] is said to be on the heels of the Central Region New Patriotic [NPP] Chairman, Mr. Robert Kingsford Kutin Jnr, over an alleged loan facility he contracted in 2013, but has allegedly faulted in payment.

A publication by the Informer Newspaper on Monday July 15, 2019 indicated that the NPP chairman, through ALLSHIP Logistics Limited, a company he is believed to be the owner/director on April 26, 2013, contracted an amount of $3,129,329.98 is the principal, which has accrued interest as at June 2014 on a foreign currency loan of $2,844,271.20.

The paper further alleges that Mr. Kutin, and his company [ALLSHIP LOGISTICS LIMITED] and one other Sarah Barnes, refused to pay, despite persistent demands by the bank.

Aside from these claims, the two i.e Barnes and Kutin are also being chased by NIB for payment of sum of GHc7, 961,054.15, being the principal and accrued interest at June 2014, on an overdraft facility of GHc6, 683,627.43, which the bank allegedly granted them on November 12, 2013, but which they refused to pay, in spite of several and persistent demands form the bank.

The bank through its lawyers, Delric Law Consult, on 19th November 2014 issued a writ of summons against ALLSHIP Logistics Limited, Robert Kingsford Kutin Jnr and Sarah Barnes for the payment of all loans contracted including overdraft facilities.

An Accra High Court, Commercial Division, is said to have granted the reliefs sought by the ban, upon an application of summary judgment.

NIB led by its lawyers took steps to execute the court judgment by filing a writ of fifa to attach all properties used as collateral securities for the loans as a means of recovering the debts.

However, these attempts failed to materialize due to what the Informer Newspaper termed as powerful hands in government, prevailed upon the top echelon of the bank, not to go ahead with the execution of the judgment.

The paper further alleged that it has picked information that subsequently, NIB has verbally instructed its lawyers to stop all processes regarding the execution of the court judgment, which will ultimately lead to the recovery of all loans contracted including overdraft facilities.

Some of the properties identified and allegedly owned by Mr. Kutin include:

• PLOT NO. 40/4Is/re/de/282, Community 10, Tema

• Commercial Property registered as No. LVB/CR/419/89, Ashanti Road, London Bridge, Cape Coast

• Plot No. E13, Affia Cocoa Products, Industrial Area Extension, Sekondi Takoradi

• 7.12 Acre Land with a warehouse at Dompim-Pepesa, Tarkwa

• Plot No. IND/A/3A/9-10, Tema

• Plot No. TDC556/IND/A/3&5, Tema

• Plot no. 8, Nii Odai Ayiku Link, Nungua

• Movable properties including Trucks, Motor vehicles, machinery and equipment