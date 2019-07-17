Parliament approves conversion of UDS Wa campus into varsity

Parliament has by a unanimous decision endorsed the conversion of the Wa campus of the University of Development Studies (UDS) into an autonomous university, to be known as the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies.

The decision by parliament was reached after the second reading of the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies Bill, 2018, in Parliament, yesterday.

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwesi Yankah moved the motion and was seconded by the Chairman of the Education Committee of the House, William Agyapong Quaittoo.

A report by the Committee on Education indicated that the Bill and the provisions therein conform to the relevant provisions of the 1992 constitution.

The committee also noted that the conversion of the campus into a public-funded university will contribute to making tertiary education more accessible particularly, to the people in the Upper West Region and accelerate the development of the region.

The campus is expected to be an outstanding internationally acclaimed applied research and practical oriented educational institution, dedicated to the development of business and integrated development studies.

The establishment of the new university, the report said, would attract investors to the region, increase the number of economic activities, promote infrastructural development, create job opportunities, and generate revenue for the development of the country.

The committee, the report noted “the Upper West Region is the poorest, least developed and under-resourced of all the regions in the country – a situation that tends to affect access to education, training and ultimately, the development of the region.”

Schools of the university will include School of Business, Law, Social Studies, Education and Life-Long Learning, Information and Communication Technology, and any other related School, Centre or Institute that the Council of the University may determine.

An interim council, the report said, would be responsible for the operations of the university until the appointment of members of the council, adding that continuing students of the UDS before the enactment of the Act, would graduate as students of the UDS.

The committee further encouraged the university to abide by these principles in the conduct of teaching and learning, and in the governance of the university.

As part of efforts at expanding access to public education across the country, the Government of Ghana of the Provisional National Defence Council established the University of Development Studies in May 1992. The objective of setting up the university was to provide an interface between the academia and the community to stimulate the development of northern Ghana in particular and the country as a whole.

Subsequently in year 2002, the university moved its faculty of Integrated Development to Wa to provide opportunities, particularly for people in the Upper West Region to access university education.

The Wa Campus since its establishment, has provided access to university education for many students from the Upper West Region and other parts of the country.