PARTNER LOCAL TOURIST AGENCIES TO IMPROVE TOURIST SITES IN GH

A tourism expert, Senyo Akorli has implored the government to partner with local tourism agencies in managing tourist centers in Ghana.

The partnership he argued will help for an improve the tourism sector and generate more revenue for the country.

He made the call at the launch of a local tourism agency, SENBA Tours in Tema.

Aside from the business aspect of the agency, SENBA Tours also aims at projecting tourist sites in Ghana as a booster to the Ghanaian tourism industry.

Mr. Akorli who is the Operations Manager for the tourism agency said, though managers of the various tourist sites in the country are not doing badly, these sites can be improved tremendously if the government through a PPP arrangement assign each tourist site to a particular tourism agency.

This he noted will help in the efficient management of the sites and enhance revenue generation since these agencies woo in the tourists.

He further argued that because tourists are sometimes not satisfied with some tourist sites due to lack of proper management, it would be important to have these sites managed properly.