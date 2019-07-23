Passage of vigilantsm bill laudable-NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has welcomed the passage of the vigilantism bill, saying it would go a long way to resolve the long-standing issue of political thuggery and lawlessness perpetrated by groups associated with political parties.

Director of International Relations, Emmanuel Attafuah-Danso speaking to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the party was in full support of the bill because it does not entertain lawlessness and activities of vigilantism.

Parliament on Monday read for the third time and passed the Vigilantism and Related Offences Bill 2019.

This Bill is expected to among other things curtail political thuggery and rid the country’s body politic of rancor.

The Bill was laid amid disagreement from the Minority in Parliament and its party the National Democratic Congress had argued that a bipartisan engagement, which had then been initiated, was the way to go.

The NPP leader said political parties must not entertain vigilantism and the party’s leadership took steps towards ensuring that a solution was proposed for the disbandment of all these unlawful groups.

According to him, there is no stable democracy in the world with the existence of vigilante groups hence the passage of the bill was laudable.

A jail term, as well as a 10-year ban from active politics in the country, awaits leaders of political parties who endorse activities of vigilante groups.

In a bid to deal with the menace of vigilantism, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo appealed to the two main parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to disband those groups.

Failure by the parties to do that forced the president to present before Parliament, a bill to outlaw the activities of political party vigilantes which has been passed.

Mr. Danso Attafuah said the party has taken steps to train its members especially the youth against such acts and encouraged other parties to do same.