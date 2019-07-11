Polio TYPE 2 VIRUS detected in N/R

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has said polio virus type 2 has been detected in the environment in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana which constitutes a public health emergency.

A statement issued by the MoH to that effect indicated that a team has been constituted to investigate the matter and identify the source of infection and extent of geographic spread.

The statement noted that the virus was detected through routine surveillance in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and confirmed by the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical and Research Centre (NMIMR).

The MoH explained in the detection statement that the detection constitutes a public health emergency.