Prof Atuguba appointed Dean of Ghana School of Law

“There is no point at which you can stop working for the type of world that you want to live in,” says Raymond Atuguba. (Lorin Granger/HLS Staff Photographer)

Professor Raymond Atuguba has been appointed the new Dean of the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSL).

The Harvard Law School Master of Law (LL. M) graduate replaces Prof Edward Kwasi Quashigah as Dean of the (UGSL).

Prof Atuguba is a 1997 graduate of the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana.

He recently earned an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In 2015, he resigned as the Executive Secretary to President John Mahama.

Prior to his appointment as the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Atuguba was for over 15 years engaged in the fields of constitutional governance and the consolidation of democratic gains; law and policy advocacy; public policy reform; natural resource governance; justice sector reform and rights-based approaches to development.

As the co-founder and former Executive Director of the non-profit Legal Resources Centre and later Founder and Team Leader of a Policy Consultancy Firm – Law and Development Associates, he has consulted for various governments and international organizations.

These include the Governments of Ghana and Liberia; the UN-OHCHR, UNDP, UNODC, the World Bank, the EU, ECOWAS, DFID, USAID, GTZ (GIS), DANIDA, ILO, IOM, FES, British Council, IIED, CHRI, OSIWA, IBIS, Action Aid International, Plan International and Oxfam.

Dr Atuguba is a member of the Ghana Bar Association and has argued several precedent-setting cases in the Supreme Court of Ghana. He is also a member of the African Studies Association, the Ghana Society for Development Dialogue and a Senior Fellow of the International Institute for Advanced Studies (IIAS).