RAWLINGS ON WORKING VISIT TO BURKINA FASO

Former President Jerry John Rawlings arrived in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso on Wednesday, for a three-day working visit as part of his role as Chairman of the Thomas Sankara Memorial Committee.

The former President who is expected to hold meetings with the Memorial Committee on the status of the monument in honour of the fallen Burkinabe hero, met with President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday evening.

The two discussed the status of the memorial project and other issues of mutual interest. The former President will on Thursday call on Prime Minister Christoph Dabire.

Former President Rawlings’ visit will also include a courtesy call on the family of Thomas Sankara and a visit to the site of the Sankara memorial monument. He will also have the opportunity to address the media before returning back home.

