Remove Kwame Owusu as GRA board chair if you do not want to publish findings of his GMA work-GII dares rez

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has challenged President Akufo-Addo to publish the report of investigations on Mr. Kwame Owusu if he wants to maintain him as the Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

A statement issued by GII said the president should withdraw the appointment of Mr. Owusu if he does not intend to publish the report.

It said failure by the President to revoke Mr. Owusu’s appointment or publish the report that clears him will only contribute to negating all the efforts of the GRA to promote voluntary compliance of Ghana’s tax laws and hence leaving the country to mark time at Tax to GDP ratio of 12.6 percent (Ministry of Finance 2018 fiscal data Jan – Dec.)

Mr. Owusu was caught in a controversy following alleged misapplication of funds at the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), where he formerly worked as boss.

Mr. Owusu was hit with controversy as a former head of the GMA when it emerged he had allegedly used over GHc66 thousand for kitchen cabinet.

This was after he defended the renovation of his “colonial style” 2-bedroom Cantonments residence at the cost of GHc1 million, despite concerns the amount was too high.

A memo signed by an employee of the Maritime Authority, Rhoda Atiah, revealed that GHC66,835.00 was used to construct high-quality hardwood standard kitchen cabinet complete with drawers, Corian worktop and wall hanging unit including all necessary accessories.

Below is a copy of the GII’s Press Release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ghana News Headlines

For the latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

Gil DEMANDS REMOVAL OF NEW GRA BOARD CHAIR UNTIL CLEARED OF ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPRIETY

GII is calling on the President, to revoke the appointment of Mr. Kwame Owusu following the intense public outcry, in the pending investigations into allegations of abuse of office and conflict of interest involving Mr. Owusu.

The appointment of the former Managing Director of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Mr. Owusu as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ghana Revenue Authority has evoked disappointment among the general public particularly because of the events preceding his exit from his previous job.

The raging debate is focused on the integrity of Mr. Owusu and its implication to the public perception of the new institution he has been appointed to.

It is important to remind the President of this sections of his oath of office – “… and that I dedicate myself to the service and well-being of the people of the Republic of Ghana and to do right to all manner of persons”.

The said service which the President swore to all Ghanaians includes holding himself and appointees accountable to the people of Ghana and making information on his accountability available to the people whose mandate he holds to govern.

Also, the President should be guided by Ghana’s commitment to the Open Governance Partnership (OGP) which the Government of Ghana signed onto in 2011.

The OGP commitment revolves around the pillars of transparency, empowering citizens to participate and harness new technologies to promote good governance.

Therefore, publishing reports of the investigation into the conduct of public officers is evidence of good and open governance practice which would be consistent with their oath of office.

Efforts by governments over the years at widening the tax net has been fraught with many challenges.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that in addition to the myriad of problems faced by Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), trust in government to use the tax revenue prudently for the benefit of the taxpayer sinks with every corruption exposed in the public sector.

In line with the above, Gil holds the view that it is out of place to appoint an individual whose integrity has been questioned to the Board of such a sensitive entity as GRA.

However, if the President wants to stand by his decision, then Gll calls on him to publish the report of investigations that contradict the allegation of conflict of interest and financial misappropriation made against his appointee.

Failure by the President to revoke Mr. Kwame Owusu’s appointment or publish the report that clears him will only contribute to negating all the efforts of GRA to promote voluntary compliance of the country’s tax laws and hence leaving the country to mark time at Tax to GDP ratio of 12.6 percent (Ministry of Finance 2018 fiscal data Jan – Dec.)