Retraction & Apology

The management and staff of Omega 3 Communications Limited, owners of Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm and the website rainbowradioonline.com, wish to completely retract all publications in which allegations of acts of corruption, thievery, and abuse of the office of the Director of the Port Health Unit of the Ghana Health Service were made on our morning show and across our various media against Mr. Raphael Marfo.

We acknowledge that the publications were malicious and unsubstantiated. We, therefore, take this opportunity to unreservedly apologize to Mr. Raphael Marfo for any loss and injury to his hard-earned reputation caused by the regretted publications.

We also sincerely apologize to the Port Health Unit of the Kotoka International Airport and to the Ghana Health Service for the embarrassment caused by the retracted publications.