Sandema SHS shutdown over students rioting, one student dead

The Sandema Senior High Technical School in the Builsa North District of the Upper East Region have been temporarily closed down.

The school was shut down today after rioting students rejected breakfast prepared for 986 boarders this morning.

Students were asked to go home following a District Security Council (DISEC) meeting earlier today.

Reports gathered by rainbowraioonline.com have indicated that a clash erupted among students on campus around midnight on Tuesday after some students refused to comply with an order to go to bed by the school’s cadet corps.

In the process, some students were injured with vehicles and houses destroyed.

A student has been confirmed dead after he reportedly sustained gun wounds.

The District Chief Executive of the area David Afoko who visited the school following the riots announced the closure of the school.

The closure is to last for a period of three weeks.