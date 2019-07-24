Some Men Of God Are In Ministry Because Of Their Stomach – Akesse Brempong

Sensational Ghanaian Gospel musician Akesse Brempong has disclosed that some men of God are not been called by God but they are pastors because of their Stomachs.

According to Akesse Brempong in an exclusive interview with Sokoo Hemaa Kukuaa on Midday drive on rainbow Radio 87.5, the musician said some pastor’s we see today are in ministry because of hunger.

However, the reggae gospel musician said the Bible even makes it clear that it’s bad as a human being to make sinning a hobby. So, therefore, worshipping God Is difficult for those who are not fully into God. When you are a born again Christian sinning should not be part of your life as a Christian.

Again the dynamic gospel musician Akesse Brempong again advised Christians to give their lives fully to God in other to worship truly and draw away from sin because worshiping God truly will keep you away from sin.

By: Christopher Agbodo Ranson