South Korea Foreign Minister calls on VP Bawumia

The Foreign Minister of South Korea, H.E. Kang Kyung-wha, on Friday, 12th July, 2019 called on the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Jubilee House, Accra.

H.E. Kang Kyung-wha is in Ghana on a two day working visit as part of a three-nation African tour which would also take her to Ethiopia and South Africa.

The two leaders discussed ways of further strengthening the existing mutually beneficial ties between Ghana and South Korea, especially in the areas of trade, human capital development and peace building.

Describing Ghana as a “key partner in the West Africa subregion”, H.E. Kyung-Wha commended the country’s democratic and peaceful credentials, which have made her an attractive destination for South Korean investors.

The South Korean Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for Ghana’s continued support for the peaceful resolution of the Korean crises, adding, “We are fully behind your President’s vision of a ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ vision and will work with you to achieve it”.

On his part, Vice President Bawumia lauded the “impactful cooperation” between Ghana and South Korea over the decades, and indicated Ghana’s desire to adapt the South Korean development model, which focuses on human resource development and skills acquisition, to suit Ghana’s needs.