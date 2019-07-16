SPEAKER TO BE SWORN IN AS ACTING PRESIDENT TODAY

The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye is to be sworn into office as acting President of Ghana as the Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leaves the shores of Ghana.

The announcement came on the floor of parliament when the first Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu was in charge for parliamentary proceedings and communicated to the House, a message from the office of the Vice-President of his journey and asking the Speaker of Parliament to take charge, stipulated in article sixty (60) sub-clause eight (8) of Ghana’s constitution.

This is would be the third time Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye is been sworn into office as acting President since he assume office as Speaker for the seventh Parliament.

What does the constitution say?

According to Article 60 (11) and (12) of the 1992 Constitution, “(11) Where the President and the Vice-President are both unable to perform the functions of the President, the Speaker of Parliament shall perform those functions until the President or the Vice-President is able to perform those functions or a new President assumes office, as the case may be.” “(12) The Speaker shall, before commencing to perform the functions of the President under clause (11) of this article, take and subscribe the oath set out in relation to the office of President.”