Special Prosecutor must probe Sports Minister over Black Stars budget for Egypt-Yamin

A former Deputy Sports Minister under the previous Mahama led administration; Joseph Yamin has underscored the need for Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to invite the currently Sports Minister Isaac Kwame Asiamah for questioning over the brouhaha surrounding the budget allocated for the Black Stars at the ongoing 2019 AFCON tournament.

He said it was unfortunate for the team to be airlifted to Egypt for the tournament when Ghanaians were unaware of the budget involved.

He said Martin Amidu should be up and doing and investigate the sports minister just like he is currently investigating former appointees of the Mahama administration including Felix Ofosu Kwakye and Mahama Ayariga.

He indicated that the minister has sworn an oath to be accountable to Ghanaians and discharge his duties in a transparent manner hence the need for him to tell Ghanaians the amount of money allocated to the stars for the tournament.

It has been speculated that the Ministry of Youth and Sports budgeted an amount of $15 million to execute Ghana’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, representing the highest amount ever spent by a country playing in the tournament, a reliable source has revealed.

It was also speculated that the state put forward 8 Billion Old Ghana Cedis to be spent on the lavish trip to Egypt.

The demand for the budget to be disclosed has intensified following the abysmal performance of the senior team at the tournament this season.

Joseph Yamin believes it would be important for the Special Prosecutor to invite the minister and interrogate him. He spoke Rainbow Radio’s, Isaac Worlanyo Wallace.

The government allegedly planned to spend $3.7 million in sending 100 supporters to Egypt to cater for their airfares, hotel accommodation and per diems.

A further $2.5m is alleged to have been budgeted for 55 media personnel to be sponsored to the tournament – a concept craftily designed to buy their silence to mask the plundering of meagre state resources to fund the campaign that can only generate the country $4.5 million if the Black Stars win the trophy. This means a debt of $10 million will be wracked even if Ghana wins the title.