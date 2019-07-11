General News

St. Augustine’s College wins 2019 NSMQtHE SCH

St. Augustine’s College from Cape Coast has won the 2019 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) competition.

The school toppled  St. Peter’s SHS (PERSCO), Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), to win the coveted prize.

St. Augustine’s College popularly known as AUGUSCO is an all-male academic institution in Cape Coast, Ghana.

The school won the contest with 39 points beating their contenders, St Peter’s SHS (PERSCO), with 25 points and Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon recording 34 points.

This is the second time they have won the trophy. They last won the trophy in 2007.

The National Science and Maths Quiz is set out to promote the study of science and mathematics.

 

