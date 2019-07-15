Stop giving us false hopes over missing girls-Families T’di kidnapped girls

Families of the three Takoradi kidnapped girls have asked the Ghana Police Service and government officials to stop raising their hopes over the victims and later come back to dash them.

At a press conference held on Monday, the families decried how their hopes have been dashed as well as what they termed as ‘’false reportage’’ over the missing girls.

They have also called on authorities to investigate circumstances that led to one of the suspects behind the kidnapping, Samuel Wills escaping from lawful custody.

The statement issued at the press briefing said: ‘’The Ghana Police Service and Government officials should stop raising our hopes and later come to dash them as have been the case all these while. They should also stop the false reportage to you the media about the case

‘’We want the Authorities to investigate who aided Samuel Wills the first suspect to escape from the Takoradi Central Police Station as he stated he was aided by a police officer. Two police officers have since been transferred from the division.’’

The families further described the ongiong court proceedings over the kidnapping as a kangaroo process, which has kept the families in the dark.

‘’Stop the kangaroo court hearing that the state is running thereby keeping the aggrieved families in the dark’’

They called civil society groups; churches and individuals to intervene in order to have their daughters saved form the hands of the kidnappers.

‘’We are calling on all our statesmen, the present and past presidents of Ghana, the Christian counsel of Ghana, the Muslim community, civil Society Groups and the diplomatic missions to intervene for us because the desperation and the perplexity are simply weighing us down not to talk of the toll being taken on us by the deafening silence of the government and our security Agencies.’’

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were reported kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The main suspect in the kidnapping case, Sam Udoetuk Wills, is currently before a court after he escaped jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.

Friends and family of the young ladies have held protests to push for their rescue and have petitioned the President and the Sekondi Regional Coordinating Council for same.

We the families of the three Kidnapped Sekondi/Takoradi girls called this August press conference to make a passionate appeal through your various media to as a matter of urgency address the issues surrounding the kidnappings that have thrown the entire Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis into a state of shock, sombreness and apprehension

The families of the Kidnapped victims and thousands of concerned Ghanaians are totally dismayed at the turn of events especially the silent posture being potrayed by the government on this crucial subject

On April 2, 2019, the criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana police service led by COP Tiwaa Addo -Danquah organised a Press conference to tell the whole country that “we know where the girls are. They are safe and they will be brought home soon” only for her to make a U-turn after media backslash to say that she was misunderstood and that she only said that to comfort the grieving family? Wow!

Secondly, a Ghanaweb publication of June 17, 2019 captioned *Missing tadi girls are alive and fine, rescuing mission is underway to bring them home* which was attributed to the National Security Minister Hon Bryan Acheampong has been over a month now without a glimmer of hope

Furthermore, in an interview monitored on ABC News in Ghana, the National Security Minister indicated that the location of the girls is known and that the security agencies are working assiduously to bring them to their families *I think that in terms of where the investigation is leading us, I know we know where they are and so people of the media we put this question, if you know where the girls are, why don’t you go and bring them. It is not as easy as that and that is where we want to clarify so you don’t put it in the minds of people of Ghana that “we say we know where they are” as false and misleading. We know the country that we are and we are doing everything possible yo bring them back* he said

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, What is most shocking is how the Ghana police service/National Security Operatives were able to gather all arsenal to rescue the two missing Canadian nationals with the speed of light three weeks after they were reported missing.

So we ask, why Can’t the same security agencies in the country use that “Usain bolt” speed to bring back our girls?

The first suspect Samuel Willis stated earlier in his statement that, the second suspectJohn Oji knows the whereabout of our girls and that should he (Oji) be found, he could show where the girls are.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Press, it has been over a month since the arrest of this second suspect, yet no information has come from the suspect himself nor the police

As we hold this press conference, the families of the three missing girls are so desperate for news about their daughters and their whereabouts. This is giving us sleepless nights with its attendants health implications

It’s been about 12 months since the first victim, Priscilla Bentum was Kidnapped in August 2018 before the two others, Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie and Ruth Love Quayson followed respectively in December of the same year

Matters relating to the rescue of these 3 girls have sparked so much controversies and aroused very deep sympathy and sentiments amongst Ghanaians yet no major headway has been made so far as information available to the affected families is concerned

From the aforementioned, the affected families would want to state the following

The Ghana Police Service and Government officials should stop raising our hopes and later come to dash them as have been the case all these while. They should also stop the false reportage to you the media about the case We want the Authorities to investigate who aided Samuel Wills the first suspect to escape from the Takoradi Central Police Station as he stated he was aided by a police officer. Two police officers have since been transferred from the division. Stop the kangaroo court hearing that the state is running thereby keeping the aggrieved families in the dark

We are calling on all our statesmen, the present and past presidents of Ghana, the Christian counsel of Ghana, the Muslim community, civil Society Groups and the diplomatic missions to intervene for us because the desperation and the perplexity are simply weighing us down not to talk of the toll being taken on us by the deafening silence of the government and our security Agencies

We know God will do it, but he does it through human being but our fear is when the human being is not ready to be used

