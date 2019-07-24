Telcos must tell us who received funding for Atta-Mills Library if contractor has not received full payment for work done-Koku

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of Atta-Mills Institute, Mr. Koku Anyidoho has challenged the media to probe the source of funding for the Atta-Mills library.

Speaking to Accra based Citi TV on “The Point of View”, Mr. Anyidoho said it was communicated to the committee that worked on the project at the time that the library project was fully funded by the telcos.

He has, therefore, challenged the media to probe the matter, speak to the telcos and discover the truth.

The John Evans Atta Mills Presidential Library, a memorial and research facility in Cape Coast, has been in the news for bad reasons.

The library has been shut down due to lack of funds to run it.

To make matters worse, the contractor who worked on the project is said to have locked up the place and taken the keys away, denying the university access to the two-story building situated opposite the Cape Coast Castle.

The contractor noted that he has not been paid fully for his service.

But commenting on the matter, the former aide to the late president and a former member of the committee that saw to the construction of the library said, it sounds strange for anyone to claim that the contractor has not been fully paid when some telecommunication companies funded the project.

He Indicated that the media must investigate the matter and find out who the money for the library was given to.

” Go back to the telcos, ask them-did you really fund the library and if you did, who did you give the money to?

President John Dramani Mahama inaugurated the library on July 24, 2016, to coincide with the anniversary of the death of President Mills.

The library has a 100-capacity auditorium, 45-seater multi-media centre, seminar rooms and a museum that holds historical materials that reflect the life and works of the late President.

The edifice also has a virtual sound room that echoes the voice of Prof. Mills in his memorable speeches and images that bring to life his sojourn as a celebrated academic, keen sportsman, humble politician, devout Christian, servant leader, President, and peace-loving Ghanaian.

Although not a typical book library, the facility will preserve and make available the papers, records, collections and historical materials of President Mills and other prominent African intellectuals and political leaders.

The facility is expected to be managed by the UCC Libraries and its research events coordinated by the university’s Faculty of Arts, with support from the Directorate of Research Innovation and Consultancy of the UCC.