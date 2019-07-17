Tema Police on manhunt for Motorway Shell Robbery

The Tema Regional Police Command is currently on a manhunt for three robbers who robbed a Shell filling station at the Tema Motorway on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

According to the police, “the three men arrived at the filling station onboard a black Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number GG 991-18 at about 11.50am, held seven workers and two customers hostage at gunpoint, and robbed them of their valuables.”

The items stolen from the victims and the crime scene include an Apple MacBook Pro laptop, a Dell laptop, one Motorola Z2 mobile phone, and an MTN router.

The police have therefore asked for support for the public to arrest the suspects.

“We are appealing to the general public that anyone with relevant information that will help crack this case should not hesitate to contact the nearest police station, or contact police on the following numbers: 18555 – MTN Toll-Free, 0542719093 – MTN and 0571017996 – AirtelTigo.

Read the full statement from the police on Sunday’s robbery below.

The rest are GH¢3,000 worth of MTN recharge cards, a system unit, and an unspecified amount of money. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Police have, however, visited the crime scene, and have in their custody the CCTV footages, which are currently being examined.

We assure the public that the police are working assiduously to make sure the perpetrators of this crime are brought to book.

