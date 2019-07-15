The bail granted Gregory Afoko has been rescinded

The Accra High Court has rescinded the bail granted to Gregory Afoko, one of the men alleged to have conspired to kill the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Adams Mahama, in 2015.

On March 14, 2019, another Accra High Court, presided over by Justice George Buadi, admitted Afoko to bail in the sum of GhȻ500,000 with two sureties, one of whom must to be justified.

That was after his lawyers had argued that their client deserved to be granted bail because the state was not ready to prosecute him.

The lawyers based their argument on a nolle prosequi filed by the Attorney-General on January 28, 2019 to discontinue Afoko’s trial after more than three years of trial.

The A-G filed the nolle prosequi after the arrest of Asabke Alangdi, the other person alleged to have conspired with Afoko to allegedly commit the murder.

Bail rescinded

However, at a hearing on Monday, another High Court, presided over by Justice Merley Afua Wood, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge, rescinded the bail granted to Afoko.

Justice Wood’s court is the court where a fresh trial of Afoko and another Alangdi has commenced.

The court rescinded the bail after upholding the arguments by the prosecutor, Ms Marina Appiah Oppong, a Chief State State Attorney.

Ms Oppong argued that the circumstances under which Afoko was granted bail had changed.

According to her, the other High Court granted Afoko bail on the basis that the state was not certain as to when to start prosecution.

It was her argument that the state has completed the committal proceedings and commenced trial quickly after the nolle prosequi was filed.

She further argued that looking at the nature of the case, and the expected punishment, there was the likelihood that Afoko may not appear before the court to stand trial if the bail was not rescinded.

Justice Wood agreed with the prosecutor, rescinded the bail and adjourned the case to July 17.

Jurors are expected to be empanelled on that day.

Background

Alhaji Mahama suffered severe bodily injuries after a substance suspected to be acid was allegedly poured on him in front of his house in Bolgatanga on May 20, 2015.

He later died from the injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Source: Graphic Online