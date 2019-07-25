The Black Stars must return cash given them, we must also ‘sell’ the team-NPP Communicator

Research team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah popularly known as Nana Kay, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to with immediate effect direct players of the national team to return all the cash they received as winning bonus at the just ended AFCON tournament.

According to him, the players did not deserve to have received the cash they were given as winning bonus at the tournament.

He believes we wasted money on the team without anything to show for.

”Why should a team that wasted half of the money we used on Black Stars, manage to go the finals but we could not even qualify for the quarter-finals?”

Meanwhile, he has called on the state to privatize the senior National Team.

The NPP communicator commenting on the issues surrounding the national team and the shambolic performance at this year’s AFCON described the players as unpatriotic.

He indicated that the players did not enter the tournament with the hope of winning the cup; rather, they entered the tournament because of the money involved.

He has therefore suggested to the country to look for a private investor who would invest his or her resources in the management of the team without a penny from the government of Ghana.

He said the private individual should be made to appoint a coach, seek for sponsorship, and determine how much the players should be paid as well as other expenses.

Nana Kay said it was painful the team failed woefully at the tournament despite the resources that went into their preparations.

The communicator said he felt disturbed because the players assured the president they were going to win the cup and end the 37 years-long droughts.

‘’The attention of our players was not about winning the cup but money. They were only interested in the money.’’

‘’I am suggesting the nation to hand over the team to a private individual to manage for a period of 10 years. That individual should bee made to appoint a coach, determine how much the players would be paid and also search for sponsors. The government should not give out a penny to the team,’’ he stressed.