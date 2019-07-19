Tourism sector could become Ghana’s economic pillar-Senior Minister

Procurement Minister, Sarah Adjoa Safo has underscored the need for Ghana and in particular, Ghanaians to develop a keen interest in patronizing our tourists’ sites.

She said should we focus on tourism and invest heavily in the sector, the country’s economic fortunes will turn around.

In her view, the tourism industry could become the main pillar of the economy.

The minister who is also the Deputy Majority leader in parliament noted that the industry is rife with the prospect of transforming livelihoods through employment and wealth creation.

She said countries like Dubai and others have transformed economically and have become global attractions due to the investments made in the tourism sector.

She said countries that have taken this path have benefitted greatly and have been able to transform their local communities.

She encouraged Ghanaian to also take interest in visiting the various tourists’ sites we have in the country as a form if promoting domestic tourism.

Tourism can be defined as travelling to a place which is different from your home city or country for various leisure or business purposes and staying there for some considerable period of time at a length.

The UNWTO (The World Tourism Organization of the United Nations) refers to it as Tourism Sector which is made of several tourism-focused industries that normally offer tourism characteristic products (and services). Taking this forward UNWTO defines 12 tourism industries that can be said to be serving the tourists in general. These industries are: Accommodation for visitors, Food and beverage serving activities, Railway passenger transport, Road passenger transport, Water passenger transport, Air passenger transport

Transport equipment rental, Travel agencies, and other reservation services activities

Cultural activities among others.

The believes when efforts are adopted and enough venue is pumped into these areas, Ghana would be economically transformed through the sector.