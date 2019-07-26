Trial of NAM1: Customers besiege court

Scores of customers of defunct Menzgold have amassed at the premises of the Accra Circuit Court in anticipation of the trial of the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Nana Appiah Mensah, alias NAM1.

Some of the customers were carrying placards which read “23 people dead in Menzgold saga”, “Suspend criminal charges now”, “Help NAM1 to retrieve Dubai monies”, “Form committee for transparency now”, among others.

NAM1 is said to have defrauded 16,000 people of GH¢1.68billion in the name of investing their monies.

It is the case of the state that the embattled CEO, who returned to Accra on Thursday July 11, 2019 after months of detention in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, contravened sections of the Banks and Specialised Deposits Taking Act, 930 and the Criminal Offences Act while operating Menzgold and its sister company, Brew Marketing.

He has been charged with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

Two of his companies — Brew Marketing Consult and Menzgold Ghana Limited — represented by him, have each been charged with defrauding by false pretence, contrary to sections 20 (1) and 13 (1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), reports Graphic Online’s Mary Mensah in charge of the crime beat.

The two companies have also been charged with carrying out a deposit-taking business without a licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of Act 930.

Also facing the law are his sister and his wife, Benedicta Appiah and Rose Tetteh, respectively, who have been slapped with two counts of abetment to defraud by false pretence and two counts of abetment to carry out banking business without a licence, contrary to Section 6 (1) of Act 930. The two women are, however, at large.

Source: Graphic Online