Turkish diplomat shot dead in Iraqi Kurdistan

In a statement on Twitter, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said a “necessary response will be given to those who committed this treacherous attack”.

What do we know about the attack?

Details are still emerging, but the shooting took place on Wednesday afternoon at HuQQabaz restaurant in Irbil’s Empire City neighbourhood.

Initial reports said that three diplomats had been killed in the attack.

But Kurdish internal security forces, known as the Asayish, later said that two people had been killed, including Turkey’s deputy consul general.

Asayish did not say if the other two victims were also Turkish consulate staff.

What’s the background?

The shooting comes as Turkey continues its crackdown on Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in the area.

More than 40,000 people have been killed in the PKK’s conflict with Turkey over Kurdish autonomy, which began in 1984.

PKK fighters use mountain remote areas along the border between Turkey and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region as sanctuary and to stage attacks on Turkish forces.

Turkey has put pressure on Iraq’s government and the Kurdistan Regional Government to help it contain the group.