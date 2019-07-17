Two persons arrested in connection to the stolen vehicle of Savannah Regional Minister

Two persons have been picked by the police in Tamale in connection with the missing Toyota Hilux belonging to the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council.

The suspects, are Alhaji Suleimana Illiasu, the complainant and person in whose custody the vehicle was placed and Opoku Kwadjo Evans the driver who was made to deliver the vehicle to Alhaji Illiasu.

The arrest took place yesterday, July 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing and have advised any person who has any information that will assist police should endeavours to volunteer the same.

However, the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council has today released a Press Statement in connection with the missing vehicle belonging to the RCC.

The statement signed by the spokesperson to the coordinating council, Alhaji Abu Forgor expressed concern about the various versions of reports circulating in the in relation to the missing Toyota Hilux Pickup with registration number ER 3516-19 and chassis number AHTKK8VDD200676016 belonging to the RCC.

Mr. Forgor stated further that the different versions of the media reports make the matter confusing.