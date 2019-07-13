Until the bloated register for MUSIGA election is purged, I’II not stop going to court-Ras Caleb

One of the presidential aspirants in the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) presidential race, Ras Caleb Appiah, has justified reasons why he has gone to court to prevent the election from being organized.

The aspirant told Root Eye on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the processes leading to the election, have been fraught with irregularities and lack of transparency.

It would be recalled that Ras Caleb Appiah gave the hint he would seek legal redress should the leadership of MUSIGA fail to address some concerns he had raised.

Ras Caleb said that he was not happy about how election issues have been handled by the Election Committee.

He maintained that there are a lot of breaches beaches in the electoral system, especially from the roadmap to the current situation of the voter’s list/notice of musicians.

He added that he does not believe in the credibility of the current Voters Register that has been published.

In the writ of summons, Ras Caleb is seeking a declaration that the current Voters Register compiled by the Election Committee of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is not credible and same cannot in its flawed state be used for the conduct of the forthcoming 2019 National Executive Committee MUSIGA Elections to guarantee a fair and transparent outcome.

He also wants the Election Committee to “compile afresh an authentic and credible Voters Register.”

Meanwhile, the Elections Committee of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), has once again rescheduled their impending election for new executives to Wednesday, July 17 after postponing it from June 26th to July 10th.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Elections Committee, Smart Nkansah, MUSIGA revealed that the decision was to allow the Electoral Commission of Ghana, which would supervise the elections to complete its limited registration exercise, which is currently ongoing.

Mr. Nkansah assured members of the Union of due diligence on the part of the Committee to ensure the election is free and fair, devoid of any electoral malpractices.

The MUSIGA elections were initially scheduled for June 26 nationwide but were postponed because of what the committee says was a request for more time by the candidates to campaign.

But commenting g on the postponement, Ras Caleb said he felt the leaders have failed to be transparent because they [aspirants] attended a meeting a day before the election was postponed, and felt the aspirants should have been informed before the statement was issued.

He said, the candidates have been taken for granted adding, ‘’these are some of the things that made me go to court. The committee is taking people for a joke. We had a meeting a previous night and yet, the aspirants that paid money to contest, were not informed.’’