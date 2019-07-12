Upcoming Afro-pop, Hiplife artiste, EO releases first single, ‘Maa Adwoa’



An upcoming young and talented musician, EO, originally known as Emmanuel Ohemeng, has released his latest and first single titled, ‘’Maa Adwo’’.

The musician who hails from Agogo in an up close and personal interview with rainbowradioonline.com said music is passion and God-given talent.

EO who described himself as a Hiplife, Afro-Pop, and a rapper said he started music some three years ago but has officially released his latest single to officially introduce himself to music lovers.

His latest single featured Taker who doubled as the producer of the track.

The track with a blend of pop and hiplife narrates how the artiste appreciates Maa Adwoa who he described as a fine girl and the only love of his life.

According to him, he is looking forward to breaking through the music scene and become one of the celebrated musicians in Ghana.

‘’I want to be named as one of Ghana’s most celebrated musicians. I believe my talent would breakthrough boundaries and cross the global market. I also see myself as a creative and talented musician. I was formerly a dancer but I started music some three years ago, a talent I see as God has given,’’ he said.

He disclosed he does not have a manager but was hopeful he would soon get someone who would invest in his creativity and talent.

He bemoaned the struggles up and coming musicians go through and has therefore called on individuals and lovers of the creative industry to support creative people.

EO has performed on the same stage with artistes such as Skrewfaze, EL Bee, 2 Shy, Danny Beatz, and BB from France.

