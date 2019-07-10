UPSA PR DEPARTMENT IS NOW DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATION STUDIES

The Academic Board of the University has approved the proposal for a name-change of the Department of Public Relations to the Department of Communication Studies.

The approval comes on the back of the vision of the Department to run additional programmes in Media and Communication Studies. At present, a programme document has been developed for MBA in Corporate Communications which when approved by the National Accreditation Board, will be rolled out soon.

The Acting Head of the Department of Communication Studies, Dr Theodora Dame Adjin-Tettey who is thrilled about the endorsement of the name change indicated the immediate plans of the Department to offer an undergraduate programme in online, print and broadcast (radio & television) journalism as well as digital communications.

“It is important to meet the demands of the market place and this has necessitated the need to look at offering other programmes apart from what we currently have. Our new programmes will be uniquely designed so our graduates acquire the requisite skills to thrive in the ever-evolving media and communications landscape”, She said.

The Department of Communication Studies currently runs a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Relations Management and the introduction of these programmes is seen as a further boost to the fastest-developing university mantra of the University.