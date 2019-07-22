Vigilantism bill passed despite disagreement from Minority in Parliament

Parliament has passed the Vigilantism and Related Offenses Bill 2019 after a third reading.

The object of the Bill is to disband political party vigilante groups and proscribe acts of vigilantism in the country.

The president had already hinted he will assent to the bill the moment it was passed.

Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Kpemka told journalists on Monday, the bill will have a presidential assent the moment it gets on the table of the President who during his state if the nation address promised to initiate a law to disband vigilante groups should the two main political parties fail to reach consensus over how to disband these groups.

The Bill was laid amidst disagreement from the Minority in parliament.

The Minority was worried the bill in its current state failed to identify the root cause of vigilantism.