We lack leaders with the understanding on how Ghana should be structured-Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defense Staff, Brig. Gen. Nunoo-Mensah does not have leaders with the mindset on how the nation should be structured.

He indicated that our political tradition has always been designed to be at each other’s throat, a sitauion he said started from the era of the late Kwame Nkrumah.

In his view, unless we get leaders who understand how Ghana should be structured, we will not develop.

He said we all know the problems confronting us but the way out was the problem.

He called for leaders and believers in the mindset transformation to force us out of the challenges confronting us in a united front.

‘’We know what is wrong with but we don’t have the solutions to get us out. We need leaders who are patriotic, and with the mindset on how the nation should be structured.’’ he added.

The former security capo made the remarks on the sidelines at the Maiden Atta-Mills Institute Seminar Series which was on the theme: ‘’ Giving Hope to Building a Better Ghana Through Mindset Transformation”.

Speakers invited to the event were Kenneth Ghartey, a law lecturer at the Lancaster University, East Legon; Nene Kassai VIII known in private life as Mike Gizoh; Rev. Emmanuel Tsegah, the Principal Medical Health Officer, University of Ghana Medical Services.

The rest were Rev. (rtd) Kwaku Aframa, lecturer, School of Performing Arts-University of Ghana, Legon, and Kwaku Anyidoho, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atta-Mills Institute.

The Institute is set up as non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social democratic orientation. With a Mindset Transformational approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building, we are focused on creating a centre of, research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills, Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, between 1996-2000 and 2009-2012, respectively.

As the first and only Fulbright Scholar to have become President of any Nation; John Evans Atta-Mills was an accomplished, academic, educationist, scholar, teacher, sports enthusiast, sportsman, sports administrator, statesman, politician, and, public servant.