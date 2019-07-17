We nearly gave up on Music due to a bitter experience we encountered at MTN Hitmaker-ZeeTM

Music duo, ZeeTM has disclosed how they nearly gave up on music following a bitter experience they encountered at MTN Hitmaker.

Speaking in an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the duo said they were turned away when they attended the audition.

According to him, the beginning for them was not easy but they had to let bitter experience go and the rest have been history.

‘’We have gone through a lot. We have suffered a lot. Music for us now is a professional job and so, we invested a lot into our career, the duo said.

When asked why they have failed to release gospel tracks, the duo said gospel music is calling from God and until God call them, they would not just jump into the fray like others have done.

Brothers; Jay Smith and Adekid collectively now known as Zee-TM have made some serious waves since last year.

They started off with‘Roll It’ featuring BHIM Nation prince – Kelvyn Boy last year. The song ended up been one of the most played songs during the Christmas festivities in 2018.

The latest work from them titled ‘Guda’ has also enjoyed massive airplay. Guda in Hausa means one.

The two described R2Bees as their source of inspiration.

‘’Coming out, we met a lot groups that wanted to help us but R2Bees offered to help. They have groomed us and supported our career.’’

“We come from a small town in the North (Upper East Region called Zebilla and that’s where the melodies started from, till we came to live in Tema, so the name comes with two definitions, Zee-TM could also be telling the story about coming from Zebilla to Tema”, Jay Smith said.