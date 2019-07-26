We no longer want assurances, we want our girls back-Family of Kidnapped Girl

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday revealed there are behind-the-scene efforts to find the three missing Takoradi girls.

Speaking as part of a tour of the Western Region, the president said he was confident that the girls will be found.

“All efforts are being made to bring back the girls,” he said.

The girls, Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, and Priscilla Koranchie are believed to have been kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

However, a sister to one of the kidnapped girls, Nan Adjoa has said the assurances have become one too many.

She said the family no longer trusts in the assurances until the kidnapped girls have been found and brought home.

She told Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they only trust God and not the assurances given by men because it has been a year since the girls were kidnapped without any trace.

‘’We only trust in God because when you trust in men, you would be disappointed. We are fed up with the assurances. What we want to hear today is that our sisters have been found,’’ she added.

She wondered why the second suspect in the case has still not disclosed the whereabouts of the girls.

‘’If indeed the girls are alive, why have they not been found? A second suspect has been arrested and yet for two months, the police have not found the girls.’’

The main suspect in the kidnapping, Samuel Udoetuk-Wills is currently before the Takoradi Magistrate Court after he escaped from jail in December 2018 following his first arrest.