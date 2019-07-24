We’ve reduced Ghana’s democracy to only voting but we change the narrative through mindset transformation-CEO, Atta-Mills Institute

Chief Executive Officer of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has reiterated the need for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to be well resourced to execute its duties holistically.

He bemoaned the lack of attention and resourcing of the state institution, making it extremely difficult for them to work effectively and efficiently.

In his view, we have only focused on resourcing only the Electoral Commission (EC) because we are only interested in elections.

Koku Anyidoho gave a taught provoking presentation that clearly reflected on mindset transformation from the context of National Identity, What defines a nation? How do we hold on to our Identity? And what defines us as a people? What are we not doing?

H said we are facing identity crisis hence we don’t know what to value and what not to value.

He, therefore, called for the mindset transformation to help resolve these challenges confronting us.

He said what rather makes us recognize our identity as Ghanaians, has been left to the dogs hence Ghanaians fight each other politically all in the name of winning power.

He said when we change our mindset, we will reduce politicians to the base level.

He said Ghanaians were gradually recognising the need to have a transformed mind, hence the era where politicians gave them rice, sugar and other items during electioneering year was over.

The Maiden Edition of the Atta-Mills Institute Seminar Series was on the theme: “Giving Hope to Building a Better Ghana Through Mindset Transformation”.

He explained that the Atta-Mills Institute is set up as non-governmental and non-profit, Policy Brainbox with a social-democratic orientation. With a Mindset Transformational approach to shaping and driving the discourse of nation-building, we are focused on creating a center of, research, learning, and information dissemination anchored to the ideas/ideals that defined the human existence of John Evans Atta-Mills.

Mr. Anyidoho urged all Ghanaians to reflect on the legacy of Mr. Atta Mills and provide sound economic policies to develop the country.

He noted that the late President had the country at heart and was always ready to help in any way he could towards the development of the country.

He further charged all Ghanaians to emulate the gestures of the late President in making Ghana a center of excellence,” he added

Mr. Anyidoho revealed the Foundation was set up to sustain the legacy of his late father who was an astute politician, providing home-grown solutions to Ghana’s economy. He revealed that plans were far advanced in setting up a Research center to annually remember the legacies of the former President.