What you need to Know about the new Acting IGP

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday 22nd July, 2019, directed the Inspector General of Police, Mr. David Asante-Apeatu, to proceed on leave, with immediate effect, pending his retirement from the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019.

The President thanked him for his many years of service to the country, and wished him well in his retirement. President Akufo-Addo has asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh, to act as IGP until a substantive IGP is appointed in accordance with the Constitution.

Below is the CV of the new Acting IGP

CURRICULUM VITAE

1. PERSONAL DATA

Name: James OPPONG-BOANUH

Hometown: Aboabo No.1, Dormaa District, Bono Region

Nationality: Ghanaian

Gender: Male

ADDRESS: Ghana Police Headquarters, P. O. Box GPO 116, Accra, Ghana

E-mail: jamesop2000@yahoo.com, jamesop2000@gmail.com james.oppong-boanuh@police.gov.gh

2. EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATION:

● Masters in Human Rights – University of Education, Winneba (2015)

● (B.L.) – Ghana School of Law, Accra (1984) – Called to the Bar & Enrolled as a Member of the Ghana Bar Association (1984).

● Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Law and Political Science – University of Ghana, Legon (1982)

● GCE Ordinary and Advanced Levels, Dormaa Secondary School, Dormaa Ahenkro (1977, 1979)

● Aboabo (Dormaa) L/A Primary & Middle Schools – 1963 – 1972

3. POLICE MANAGEMENT AND FIELD COMMAND

● 2017 – 2018 – Director-General/Administration

● 2013 – 2017 – Director-General/Services

● 2013 Director-General/Police Intelligence and Professional

Standards (PIPS).

● 2009 – Director-General/Legal & Prosecutions

– Also acted as Director-General/Research & Planning.

● 2007 – 2008 – Regional Police Commander, Accra Region

● 2006 – 2007 – Regional Police Commander, the then Brong-Ahafo Region

● 2005 – Director-General/Welfare with additional responsibility over

the ICT Directorate

● 2004 – Director-General/Human Resource

● 2002 – 2004 – Appointed First Chief Staff Officer to IGP

● 2002 – Secretary to Police Council, Police Headquarters.

● 1997 – 2000 – Senior Legal Officer, Legal Directorate, Police Headquarters.

● 1996 -1997 – Regional Traffic Officer, Motor Traffic Unit, Tema Region. Also

acted as District Commander, Community 1, Tema

● 1990 – 1996 – ADC/Personal Assistant to the Inspector-General of Police.

● 1989 – Officer in Charge, Accra Central Police Station.

UNITED NATIONS/PEACEKEEPING MISSION EXPERIENCE:

● 2010 – 2012 – UNAMID – Appointed Police Commissioner and Head of Police Component of the African Union – United Nations Hybrid Operation (Mission) in Darfur (UNAMID)

● 2005 – AMIS – Appointed Deputy Police Commissioner for the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS).

– Led the Advance Team to set up the Police Component of AMIS.

– Drafted the Police Component’s Concept of Operations (CONOPS).

– Acted as Police Commissioner for the Mission until the arrival of the substantive Commissioner (November 2005 – March 2006).

● 2001 – CIVPOL Officer in the United Nations Transitional Authority in East Timor (UNTAET).

● 2001- Personnel Officer at the CIVPOL Headquarters of UNTAET responsible for Transfers and Deployments.

● 2001 (May) – 2002 (January) – Deputy Chief of Investigations/UNTAET.

● 1994 – United Nations Mission in Mozambique (ONUMOZ) as a Civil Police (CIVPOL).

4. SUMMARY OF PROFESSIONAL SKILLS AND EXPERTISE:

● 1988 – Joined the Ghana Police Service. Did two years training at the Ghana Police Training School and the Ghana Police Academy. This included field work at the Accra Central Police Division.

● 1990 – Graduated from the Ghana Police Academy

● 1992 – (January – March) VIP Protection Course, International Centre for Crime Prevention, Research and Study, Cairo, Egypt.

● 1992 – (November) – Attended Intermediate Command Course at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

● 1995 – INTERPOL Conference in Beijing, China.

● 1996 – Senior Command Course at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)

● 1999 – (March) – Attended the International Criminal Investigations Assistance Programme (ICITAP) Course organized by the Department of Justice of the United States of America, in Accra, Ghana.

● 1999 – (May) A Seminar on the Techniques of Negotiations for Diplomats and Senior Police Officers organized by the Ghana Chapter of the Centre for Democracy and Development.

● 2000 – (May) African Bar Association Biennial Conference, Accra, Ghana.

● 2002 – (January) Advanced Management and Command Course at the Ghana Police Academy.

● 2004 (1 – 6 March) – UN Civilian Police Service Management Seminar – Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Accra.

● 2004 (13 – 18 October) – Standardized Training Module 3 Seminar – Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre Accra.

● 2004 – UN Civilian Police Senior Management Course (KAIPTC)

● 2006 – Strategic Leadership Course (Police Senior Staff College) Bramshill, United Kingdom

● 2010 ECOWAS Senior Mission Leadership Course, National Defence College, Abuja, Nigeria.

5. OTHER WORK EXPERIENCE:

(i) Between 1984 and 1986 – Lecturer in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure at the Ghana Police Academy (National Service).

(ii) 1986 to 1988 – Legal Officer at the Legal Department of the Agricultural Development Bank, Accra.

7. INVESTIGATION AND PROSECUTION:

● 1996 – 2000 – Senior Legal Officer at the National Police Headquarters.

● Advising the Ghana Police Administration on matters of law – both criminal and civil.

● Directing and supervising investigations by giving legal advice on case files at both investigations and prosecutions level.

8. COMPUTER LITERACY:

● Very good Computer skills in all Windows Versions as well as Microsoft Office Programs like Ms-Word, Ms-Excel and Ms-Power Point.

● Troubleshooting and minor repairs on computers.

● Installation and upgrading of both software and hardware.

9. PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENTS:

● As the Regional Traffic officer supervised the introduction of the “Casino One-Way” thereby easing traffic congestion considerably in the Tema Metropolis.

● As the Regional Commander for the then Brong-Ahafo, strictly enforced Patrols within the Region, especially on highways, thereby curtailing armed robbery.

● Through dialogue and consultation, managed to keep the chieftaincy disputes in the Brong-Ahafo Region in check.

● As the Regional Commander for Accra I devised effective crime management strategies that ensured the enjoyment of peace by the residents of Accra and its suburbs. Armed robbery was reduced considerably during my tenure as Regional Commander.

● As the Chief Staff Officer to the IGP, reorganised the Police Headquarters administration by introducing decentralisation and giving each Schedule Officer a Secretariat with its own staff including a Staff Officer.

● As the Deputy Police Commissioner for AMIS in Darfur, led the Advance Team to set up the Police Component of the Mission from scratch. My team drafted the CONOPS for the Police Component.

● As the Police Commissioner for UNAMID, facilitated the appointment of female officers into command positions.